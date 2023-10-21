Crews battle apartment fire in Missoula

MISSOULA — Crews battled a Saturday morning fire at a Missoula apartment building.

The Missoula Fire Department was called to the Wildflower Apartments on 34th Street shortly after 4:45 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

MFPA Captain and Acting Batallion Chief Kory Garman says crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a ground-level apartment bedroom window.

Firefighters were able to quickly get inside and put out the fire which was burning in a bedroom.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Garman estimates the damages from the fire at approximately $50,000.