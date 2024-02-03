Crews battle Friday night fire on Riverside Drive in Missoula

MISSOULA — Crews battled a structure fire on Friday night west of Missoula.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was called out to a house in the 1800 block of Riverside Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. on February 2, 2024.

Firefighters arrived to find a small single-story house with smoke and flames coming out of the roof and windows and the roof partially collapsed.

MRFD Captain Ken Morris says nobody was on scene when crews arrived and it's not known if anyone was living in the house.

Crews were quickly able to get the fire under control, but Morris says that because of the amount of debris and most of the roof collapsing it was difficult to fully put out the flames.

One MRFD engine remained on scene throughout the night on fire watch and to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home is a complete loss and a damage estimate is not yet available.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District, Missoula Emergency Services, the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department and NorthWestern Energy assisted MRFD.