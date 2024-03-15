Crews battle structure fire in Bonner

BONNER — Crews battled a fire on Thursday evening in the Bonner area.

The Missoula Rural Fire Department (MRFD) responded to a report of a structure fire on River Bend Drive shortly before 6:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find an area around a wood stove chimney on the roof of the two-story home on fire.

MRFD Battalion Chief Michael Bowman says the flames were doused within about 10 minutes.

Everyone inside the home evacuated before crews arrived on the scene.

MRFD remained on the scene to make sure the fire was completely out and that no further damage was caused to the walls or attic of the home.

While most of the damage was done to the outside of the home, MRFD reports there was some interior damage as well.

The fire began next to a chimney pipe, but at this time the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in damages to the home, according to MRFD.

The East Missoula Rural Fire Department also responded to the scene.