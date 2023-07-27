Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Crews battle structure fire in Frenchtown

Frenchtown Sign
MTN News file
Frenchtown Sign
Posted at 1:34 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 15:34:57-04

FRENCHTOWN – Crews battled an early Thursday morning fire in the Frenchtown area.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) was called out to a reported structure fire in the Lucier Lane area at approximately 3 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a residence.

Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely while neighbors were given an “evacuation notice due to potential exposures,” a social media post states.

The Missoula Rural Fire District and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!