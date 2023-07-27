Crews battle structure fire in Frenchtown

FRENCHTOWN – Crews battled an early Thursday morning fire in the Frenchtown area.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) was called out to a reported structure fire in the Lucier Lane area at approximately 3 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a residence.

Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely while neighbors were given an “evacuation notice due to potential exposures,” a social media post states.

The Missoula Rural Fire District and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.