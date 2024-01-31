Crews battle structure fire on Big Flat Road in Missoula

MISSOULA — Crews battled a Tuesday evening structure west of Missoula.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MFRD) was called out to a reported structure fire in the 1400 block of Big Flat Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a two-story single-family home with an attached garage with smoke showing from the garage due to an active fire.

Crews were able to put the fire out and while the garage was heavily damaged the fire did not spread to the home, according to a news release.

The residents had evacuated before firefighters arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

MRFD notes crews have responded to two working fires in the past week that have originated in attached garages.

People are asked to be careful with combustibles and heat sources stored in garages and to be alert to any signs of smoke or fire coming from a garage.