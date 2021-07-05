Blaze destroys 6,000 bales of hay in Frenchtown

FRENCHTOWN — Crews are on the scene of a fire that has been burning in Frenchtown.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) is working on a blaze that broke out on Bidlake Court near the elementary school.

FRFD spokesman Mel Holtz told MTN News a structure holding 6,000 bales of hay caught on fire shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday.

Russ Thomas/MTN News

Farm equipment, the structure itself, and the entire bales of hay all we’re lost.

Holtz says while the cause of the blaze has not been officially determined, it appears that fireworks sparked the fire.

Local fire crews responded to seven calls between 10 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. including the fire off of Mullan Road.

FRFD notes in a social media post that "it remains dry out and conditions are getting worse with the recent heat."

- information from Russ Thomas included in this report.

