LOLO — Crews are on the scene of a house fire that is burning in Lolo.

Somke can be seen coming from the single-story home located on Expedition Drive.

There was nobody home when the fire broke out.

The Missoula Rural Fire District has engines and a water tanker on the scene.

Firefighters could be seen entering through the front of the home which is near the intersection with Terry Lane.

This story will be updated.