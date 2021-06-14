Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Crews bring mountain biker to safety near Missoula

items.[0].image.alt
courtesy photo
MSO Search and Rescue
Sheep Mounting Biker Rescue Map Web
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 13:19:53-04

MISSOULA — A mountain biker was helped to safety early Monday morning.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday Missoula County Search and Rescue was dispatched to help a mountain biker in the Sheep Mountain area. Crews reached the biker at approximately 3:30 a.m. and assisted them down to waiting vehicles.

Sheep Mounting Biker Rescue Map Web

The Sheriff's Office noted in a press release that the biker recognized that they needed assistance, knew they were unprepared for an overnight stay, called for help, and stayed in the location they called from until they were found.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

44 courses for just $119!