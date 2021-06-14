Crews bring mountain biker to safety near Missoula

MISSOULA — A mountain biker was helped to safety early Monday morning.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports that at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday Missoula County Search and Rescue was dispatched to help a mountain biker in the Sheep Mountain area. Crews reached the biker at approximately 3:30 a.m. and assisted them down to waiting vehicles.

MTN News

The Sheriff's Office noted in a press release that the biker recognized that they needed assistance, knew they were unprepared for an overnight stay, called for help, and stayed in the location they called from until they were found.