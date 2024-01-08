Crews extinguish porch fire at Missoula home

MISSOULA — Crews responded to reports of a porch fire in Missoula on Sunday evening.

The Missoula Rural Fire District and the Missoula Fire Department were able to put out the fire that began on the porch of a home on Dixon Avenue.

A social media post notes while crews quickly put out the blaze, smoke from the fire quickly filled the attic.

Firefighters then ventilated the attic and also checked the home.

The people inside the home were able to get out and no injuries were reported.

People are being reminded to regularly check for possible fire hazards inside and outside of their homes and to also make sure that smoke detectors are properly installed, maintained, and working correctly.