Crews knock down apartment fire on S. 5th Street in Missoula

The Missoula Fire Department was called to the 400 block South Fifth Street East on reports of smoke coming from an apartment on July 13, 2023.
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jul 13, 2023
MISSOULA – Crews knocked down a Thursday morning fire in Missoula.

The Missoula Fire Department was called to the 400 block of South Fifth Street East on reports of smoke coming from an apartment shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Dave Wolter reports that crews arrived to find smoke coming from a third-floor apartment. Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen area and it was quickly extinguished.

There was nobody home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

