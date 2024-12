EAST MISSOULA — Crews battled a Tuesday evening garage fire in East Missoula.

The East Missoula Rural Fire District reports crews responded to a report of a structure fire on Staple Street at 6:52 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from an attached garage.

MTN News

Crews confined the fire to the garage but remained on the scene for several hours checking for hot spots.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.