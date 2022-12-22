Crews knock down fire in Missoula mobile home

MISSOULA - Crews battled a structure fire in a mobile home in Missoula on Wednesday afternoon.

The City of Missoula Fire Department was called out shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a trailer home on fire in the 600 block of Ivy Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the home and made a quick interior fire attack and search, according to Battalion Chief Dave Wolter.

The fire was contained in the kitchen area.

All of the people and animals were able to evacuate and no injuries were reported.

Wolter says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.