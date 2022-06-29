Crews knockdown shed fire in Missoula

MISSOULA - Firefighters battled a Tuesday evening blaze in a shed behind a home in Missoula.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD) was called to the 2700 block of West Central Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. after flames were seen coming through the roof of a shed.

MRFD Captain Toby Ballard says crews arrived to find a fully involved shed with explosions coming from it.

Crews were able to knock down the fire but the shed was extensively damaged.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.