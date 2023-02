MISSOULA - Emergency crews are on the scene of an RV fire in Missoula.

The City of Missoula Fire Department has been called to the Town Pump parking lot on Grant Creek Road north of I-90.

Christi Thorsell An RV caught fire in the Town Pump parking lot on Grant Creek Road in Missoula on Feb. 27, 2023.

People are being asked to stay clear of the area while crews are on scene.