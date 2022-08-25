Crews battle structure fire in Missoula's South Hills

Crews and multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Missoula's South Hills.

Several vehicles have burned as a result of the fire which is at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Whitaker Drive.

The Missoula Fire Department states the areas blocked off include Whitaker Drive and some surrounding streets.

A witness told MTN News he heard explosions prior to the fire.

MTN News spoke to multiple people on scene, who say they are just glad no one was hurt.

“Somebody banged on my door 'get out, get out. Fire! Fire!’ And I'm like ‘oh my God, what haven't I grabbed,” resident Charlene Erickson said. “So, then I just grabbed and took my cart."

People are being asked to avoid the area.

We will additional information as it becomes available.

- Kierra Sam contributed to this report.