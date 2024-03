MISSOULA — Crews are on the scene of a wildland fire in Missoula.

The Missoula Rural Fire District (MRFD), the Missoula Fire Department and the Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD) are on the scene.

The fire is in the area of Roller Coaster Road and Deschamps Lane.

Flames and smoke can be seen coming from a field.

FRFD reports on social media the fire is "a couple acre wildland fire."

- Developing story. Check back for updates.