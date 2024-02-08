Crews remain on scene of hosue fire on Larch Camp Road in Missoula

MISSOULA — Crews were called out to battle a structure fire in Missoula on Thursday morning.

A Missoula County Sheriff's deputy who responded to a report of a burglar alarm in the 2400 block of Larch Camp Road arrived to see smoke coming from the home.

The Missoula Rural Fire District and the Missoula Fire Department were called to the scene at 10:20 a.m., according to a news release.

Fire crews — which were slowed in responding due to icy conditions — arrived to find smoke coming from the eaves of a three-story home.

Firefighters, who had to contend with smoke on the second and third floors, were able to find where the fire is believed to have started.

Crews were still on the scene as of 12:20 p.m., working to ventilate smoke from the home and checking to see if the fire had spread into any concealed spaces.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and there is no estimate as to the extent of the damage at this time.

No injuries have been reported.