MISSOULA - Search and Rescue crews are on the scene at Johnsrud Park for a report of a river rescue.

Our reporter on the scene states a man was fishing along the shore when he got swept up in a current.

A witness says a woman saw it happening and tried to save him by jumping into the river.

Emergency crews remain on the scene looking for the man.

We will additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.

- information from Emily Brown included in this report.