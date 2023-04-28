Current Events: An in depth-look at Missoula’s Marshall Moutain

MISSOULA – This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current founding editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at the future of Marshall Mountain.

“Well, this could become one of the city's newest editions of open space and recreational site. The city's considering purchasing this mountain which would add [to] the open space lands program here in Missoula,” Kidston said.

“The county recently announced that it's going to take the lead in attempting to acquire 480 acres on this site. That includes 168 acres at the base and two other 106-acre parcels owned by the Five Valley’s Land Trust,” Kidston continued. “[The] 488 acres is what they're looking to buy, and it's about a $2.4 million purchase price. And they had that money in the Open Space Bond that was voted in by voters in 2018 so that money could go to acquiring the site along with private donations.”

There is lots of open space and some buildings located at Marshall Mountain which once operated as a ski area.

“This used to be a kind of a popular, local ski hill back in the 70s and 80s into the 90s. Of course, it doesn't snow like it used to -- so they quit. The skiing was no longer operated here. They shut the ski operation down,” Kidston said. “The buildings here served as a ski lodge. [There] is a little bar in there. It's an iconic little clock tower here, and this was a popular fun place. You can come up...and ski beep back in the old days.”

"One of the big issues here is that this almost fell into private ownership but what created the controversy about two years ago [was] that private owner was going to buy it and there was fear that...public access to this very popular site [wouldn’t continue]. And so, the effort here is to keep it in the public domain," Kidston added.

Currently, bike races are held at Marshall Mountain, which is also a popular hiking site and Kidston notes officials are discussing possibly putting some campsites at the higher elevations.

“You had a private organization [set] up pretty quick and spent the money to buy this site. In the last two years [they] have been working with the county and city, trying to [see] if they want to buy it from them -- which they do,” Kidston said.

A decision is expected later this year. Kidston says that since a purchase would open space bond funding, there will be public hearings. Additionally, the city and county will likely hold a joint meeting in September.

However, people can still get out and enjoy Marshall Mountings since it’s currently open to the public.