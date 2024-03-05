Current Events: Analyzing the yearly Missoula Organization of Realtors housing report

MISSOULA — This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at the Missoula Organization of Realtors Five Valleys Housing Report which was released on Monday.

"There's some good news in it, the affordability index is improving,” Kidston said. “The rate of supply is improving and the rate of cost increase is slowing.”



There are more homes available according to the report and while they are still getting more expensive, the costs aren’t rising as fast as they used to be.

"Median, price is now at $597,000 for all housing types; townhomes for a little less, condos are way less, so the median price is up but the rate increase has slowed,” Kidston said.

“And you still need substantial income to afford the median price of a home in Missoula and that remains the problem," Kidston added.

