Current Events: Attempting to address houselessness in Missoula

MISSOULA - This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current founding editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at the houselessness issue in Missoula and the possible reopening of the Johnson Street shelter.

“The shelter most likely going to be the premier topic of conversation within City Council for the next several months. They're looking at opening [it] up as a year-round shelter, they give the urban campers on the street, a place to go,” Kidston said.

The Johnson Street shelter is used during the winter months to help keep people off the streets.

“It was initially funded as an emergency winter shelter to house people during the coldest months because they wanted to make sure there was nobody in the street [and they] had a safe place to go. And that was when the Poverello's occupancy was reduced during the pandemic,” Kidston said. “So, they needed to find another place for people in the winter months.”

The Missoula City Council recently voted to adopt an emergency ordinance closing parks, trails and conservation lands to overnight camping, citing public safety. City parks in Missoula are now closed between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Learn more about the steps the City of Missoula is taking to try and address the growing houselessness problem in Missoula by watching the video above.