Current Events: Changes at the Missoula County Fairgrounds

MISSOULA — This edition of Currents Events with Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes a look at the changes that are taking place at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

One of the big changes is that the historic grandstands have been removed and are being replaced by a new $5 million grandstand.

“It'll pretty much be the same footprint as the old ones, ground seating on the level of the arena above,” Kidston said. “You'll be able to turn around and look across the fairgrounds during the fair [from the] mezzanine where you can drink beer and talk to your friends without having to be seated.”

“It was old and they decided that the cost of repairing that and bring it up to modern safety standards was cost prohibited,” Kidston continued. “It was easier to remove it and start fresh with a new facility that it should last 100 years.”

Also new at the fairgrounds in Missoula is the new Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium. The Gerald W. Marks Building houses 4-H programming, a plant clinic, a state-of-the-art demonstration kitchen, MSU Extension, Horticulture, Healthy Acres Foundation, and the Missoula Conservation District. Additionally, there's a butterfly house and insectarium ready for experiential learning.

Watch the video above for the full story.

