Current Events: Changes possible for some busy Missoula roads

MISSOULA — This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at some possible changes for some of Missoula's busiest roads.

The city last year landed a $25 million federal grant to fund the Downtown Safety, Accessibility and Mobility (SAM) project, and while it's waiting for the grant to be signed, it continues to work with what the Missoula Redevelopment Agency described as a broad working group.

The SAM project includes a number of changes to the downtown district's transportation network. Among them, Front and Main streets will be converted back to two-way traffic.

A feasibility study conducted in 2015 found that converting the two streets would create more parking and improve the flow of non-motorized travel.

Since then, other project elements have been added to the work, including a lane reduction on Higgins Avenue between Broadway and Brooks Street.

Watch the video above for the full story.