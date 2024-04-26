Current Events: Large scale development continues in Missoula’s Mullan Road area

MISSOULA — This edition of Current Events for Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at the ongoing development taking place in the Mullan Road area of Missoula.

“The county closed out their bill grant this week. The bill grant they received in 2019 provided $13 million in federal funding to help play the infrastructure that led to this area's growth,” Kidston said. “So, the project cost roughly $21million in total. So, the federal government paid 13. That paid for the extension of Mary Jane Boulevard all the way through…and extension of England Boulevard sewer [and] water."

“So, all these projects that are unfolding now can tie into that infrastructure and has led to some organized growth as opposed to other parts of Missoula where they weren't as well planned. So, this is all gridded out. It’s master-planned, and the development is starting to move in right now,” Kidston noted.

“I worked out here in 1994 during college and I could tell you there was nothing out here — Reserve Street was a two-lane road. Not a whole lot,” Kidston recalled. “The area is transformed. That was 30 years ago. So, you think 30 years down the road, there would be 67, 8000 homes out here, economic centers, jobs and of course, the county is now turning its attention to Wye because they need to look down the road to see where the next wave of growth is going to be situated.”

“This is going to fill out periodically over the course of the next decade, probably. The city has already approved several subdivisions out here that have broke ground, or are in the early phases of doing that — and more...will be coming forward,” Kidston noted. “There's a new one that broke around down the road here. It's going to play out over 10,15 years.”

A lot of infrastructure is being built in the area for more housing, which is a good thing for the city. But there could also be a downside to the growth.

“Well, people don't like the traffic that comes with growth. That's been a major complaint so far. A little disappointed, upset by Reserve Street and how that's functioning. But cities grow and you have to accommodate growth the best you can,” Kidston explained. “We all know housing costs are high. The only to alleviate housing costs is to build more housing. So, it's the nature of things. Until somebody comes up with a better idea this is kind of what we got. “