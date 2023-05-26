Current Events: Missoula attempting to address urban camping

MISSOULA - This edition of Current Events with Missoula Currents editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at an emergency ordinance that would prohibit urban camping in certain areas of Missoula.

"Parks are being used in some areas of the city as urban camping by the homeless [who] don't have a place to go. So they're setting up tents in the parks, nice weather, get someplace to kind of, get out of the way. But the city is working on passing an ordinance that would prohibit camping on all parks trails and conservation lands in the city," Kidston said. "That is about, still, a couple weeks away, but there's something they're trying to accomplish. That's tough right now because if you drive by the Poverello Center, you see that all the land surrounding it is full of tents."

Drug needles, trash, violence and other concerns mounting in areas around Missoula as a result of urban camping prompted the City Council on Wednesday to declare an emergency and change an ordinance allowing officials to move homeless campers from city parks, trails and conservation lands.

