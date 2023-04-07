Current Events: Proposed development at Fort Missoula

MISSOULA - This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at the old post hospital at Fort Missoula.

Decades of neglect and water damage have taken a toll on the building, where dead birds and pigeon waste litter the upper floors.



Missoula's Max Wolf, owner of North of the Boarder LLC is ready to invest many millions of dollars to restore the facility to its former self, though doing so will rest in the hands of the city's decision-makers, from the Historic Preservation Commission to the City Council.

Watch the above video to learn more about why this proposal is proving controversial.