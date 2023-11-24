Current Events: Support local businesses on Small Business Saturday

MISSOULA — This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes a look at how you can support local businesses by taking part in Small Business Saturday.

The day was founded by American Express in 2010 and has been officially cosponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration since 2011.

Reported projected spending on t retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $17.9 billion according to the 2022 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey

Watch the full story above to learn more about what will be happening around Missoula on Saturday, November 25, 2023.