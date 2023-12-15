Current Events: Traffic study of Missoula's Brooks Street

MISSOULA — This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at what the future might hold for the busy Brooks Street corridor in Missoula.

The goal of the Transform Brooks-Connect Midtown study is to develop designs for transit, walking, biking, and roadway improvements on the Brooks Street corridor.

The study — which is being funded by a Federal RAISE Grant — is a follow-up to previous studies completed with community help in 2016 and 2020.

Those studies recommended more busses and transit-oriented development along the busy Midtown corridor.

