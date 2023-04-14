Current Events: Trees to be removed at Missoula wastewater treatment plant (video)

MISSOULA – This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at some changes that are coming to an area near the Missoula wastewater treatment plant.

The Missoula Current reports that with no market and few buyers for wood products, the City of Missoula plans to remove the poplar trees at its wastewater treatment plant and replace them with a crop of alfalfa, which it can sell on the local market.

It also plans to use a portion of the property as a tree farm to support the city's efforts to get more trees into more neighborhoods, parks and landscaping.

Watch the video above to learn more about the plans.