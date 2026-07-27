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Cyr Bridge Fishing Access Site boat slide to undergo construction

Cyr
Emily Brown/MTN News
Cyr Bridge FAS is a put-in for the Alberton Gorge whitewater section of the Clark Fork River
Cyr
Posted

ALBERTON — Heads up, Clark Fork floaters: If you're looking to launch near the Alberton Gorge, you'll want to keep some construction in mind.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is replacing wood on the boat slide at the Cyr Bridge Fishing Access Site.

Kayak Cyr

The ramp will be open during daytime hours, but there will be temporary evening closures from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting July 28.

Floaters can expect some delays and adjustments to the launching process. FWP staff will be on hand to help during busy periods.

The project is expected to take a few weeks.

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