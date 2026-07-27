Cyr Bridge Fishing Access Site boat slide to undergo construction

ALBERTON — Heads up, Clark Fork floaters: If you're looking to launch near the Alberton Gorge, you'll want to keep some construction in mind.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is replacing wood on the boat slide at the Cyr Bridge Fishing Access Site.

Emily Brown/MTN News

The ramp will be open during daytime hours, but there will be temporary evening closures from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting July 28.

Floaters can expect some delays and adjustments to the launching process. FWP staff will be on hand to help during busy periods.

The project is expected to take a few weeks.