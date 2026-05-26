MISSOULA — In September of last year, a jury unanimously convicted Miles Otis Miller of killing his mother and tampering with evidence.

As he awaits sentencing, his defense lawyers are now pushing to scrap that trial.

On May 26, defense attorneys said the evidence did not support a conviction beyond a reasonable doubt.

Miller's counsel argued Teri Miller had more than 63 lacerations and fought her attacker. They added Miller had no injuries, and DNA evidence from the scene excludes him.

The defense said further reasons for the request include juror irregularity, a potential violation of a pretrial ruling on mental health arguments and prosecutor misconduct.

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Defense attorneys push for new trial in Missoula murder case

County Attorney Matt Jennings responded, saying there were more than 410 pieces of evidence in the case, including Miller’s journals, a suspected weapon and blood in his shower.

Jennings said alleged prosecutor misconduct is untrue, citing court transcripts from his closing argument.

He also denied that jurors were influenced by outside forces and said providing context on Miller’s mental health does not violate the spirit of the pretrial order.

Judge Leslie Halligan is deliberating. If a new trial is denied, Miller is set to be sentenced Aug. 27, 2026.