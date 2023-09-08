Deschamps Lane to close in Missoula, alternate route required 

MISSOULA - Deschamps Lane from Mullan Road to Roller Coaster Road west of Missoula will be closed for construction from Monday, Sept. 11, through Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

The closure will only be in effect between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The road will be open nightly and Friday through Sunday during this time.

Public Works crews will be doing work to prepare the road for a complete reconstruction and paving of the first mile of Deschamps Lane north of Mullan Road next summer.

Advance notice closure signs are in place at the intersection of Deschamps Lane and Mullan Road and at Roller Coaster Road and Deschamps Lane.

Drivers will need to use Pulp Mill Road, Moccasin Lane or Mary Jane Boulevard for access between Mullan Road and the Wye area during daytime hours.