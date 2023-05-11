Details emerge about 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula’s Community Medical Center

MISSOULA – We are learning more information about a “precautionary lockdown” that security put in place on Wednesday at Community Medical Center (CMC) in Missoula.

The hospital was "notified of concerning and credible threats made against our facility and a few members of our team,” CMC spokeswoman Megan Condra said in a statement.

CMC then contacted the Missoula Police Department and “initiated protocols to secure the hospital campus as well as nearby clinics, care partners and organizations,” a news release states.

Condra says CMC “is committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment for our staff and patients.”

The hospital has boosted its security presence onsite and is continuing to follow safety protocols and procedures.

“The safety of our patients, employees, physicians, volunteers and visitors is our top priority, and we continue to work with the local authorities on next steps,” Comdra stated.