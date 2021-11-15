Details emerging in proposed development of Missoula golf course

MISSOULA — With the housing crisis rising in Missoula, could there be a new solution?

Missoula County Commissioners met with developers and engineers on Monday to discuss the future of the county-owned Larchmont Golf Course.

The course located along South Reserve Street would be turned into housing and mixed-used development. The proposal calls for a land agreement between the county and the developer.

The developers would give the county a similar acreage of land off US Highway 93 by the Bitterroot River In exchange for the golf course land. The proposal for that land is to turn it into a golf course.

“And so, the idea is that the developer would like us to build a golf course in this floodplain area where there can't be any housing and open up job Larchmont property for affordable and attainable housing,” explained Missoula County Economic and Land Development Director Emily Brock.

