Dixon Melons making the rounds once again

MISSOULA — A popular family farm from Western Montana made a stop in Missoula Saturday.

It's only been a few days since Dixon Melons started selling its popular fruit again this season.

Saturday they pulled their truck bed into the Missoula Farmer's Market and instantly had a line waiting to score a treat.

The family farm grows several melon varieties that they distribute at markets around the state starting in late summer. They tend to sell out fast.

Dixon Melons employee Anna told MTN News by 8:30 a.m. the truck bed was already devoid of certain varieties thanks to an early line of customers.

"We already sold out of our Crenshaw, our watermelons are going really quick, Anna said, "So yeah, some varieties I would show up early."

Dixon Melons updates its Facebook page with the truck's whereabouts each week.