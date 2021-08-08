Watch
Dixon Melons making the rounds once again

The popular farmers market truck arrived in Missoula Saturday
The farm is popular for the melon varieties which start to become ready for picking in late Summer. The farm visited the Missoula Farmer's Market Saturday with a truck bed full of fruit. Shoppers lined up to snag a treat.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 13:32:17-04

MISSOULA — A popular family farm from Western Montana made a stop in Missoula Saturday.

It's only been a few days since Dixon Melons started selling its popular fruit again this season.

Saturday they pulled their truck bed into the Missoula Farmer's Market and instantly had a line waiting to score a treat.

The family farm grows several melon varieties that they distribute at markets around the state starting in late summer. They tend to sell out fast.

Dixon Melons employee Anna told MTN News by 8:30 a.m. the truck bed was already devoid of certain varieties thanks to an early line of customers.

"We already sold out of our Crenshaw, our watermelons are going really quick, Anna said, "So yeah, some varieties I would show up early."

Dixon Melons updates its Facebook page with the truck's whereabouts each week.

