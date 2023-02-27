Dogs compete in Missoula Valley Corgi Olympics

MISSOULA - Western Montana's cutest athletes competed for the gold Sunday at the Missoula Valley Corgi Olympics!

More than 60 corgis barked, ran, and played tug of war, all with their owners cheering them on, hoping to see their baby be the top dog.

Officials with the group say this is their fifth Olympic games, and the contest serves as a meet-up to prepare members for a fund-raiser later this year.

The games were at the University of Montana campus, and if the barking and wagging tails are any indication, then the dogs had a great time.