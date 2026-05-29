MISSOULA — It's the 69th annual Five Valley Kennel Club Show and Trials.

Hundreds of dogs from across the United States and Canada are strutting their stuff in Missoula.

"Anyone who loves dogs or is even interested in learning about dogs, this is the greatest place to come," Obedience Chair Kimberly Dowling said.

From Fast CAT to obedience, dogs are pursuing "pup-fection."

"Walk in patterns with them on lead, off lead, figure eight, respond to distance commands, and stand for exam, and as the levels go up with years of training, they do different types of jumps, directed retreats," Dowling told MTN.

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Dogs, handlers compete in annual Five Valley Kennel Club show

Handlers traveled from across the country to compete, including Ashley McClure and her Australian shepherds from Sisters, Oregon.

"You get basically a two-minute window almost while you're there, and you have to show them the best of everything at that moment," McClure said. "It's very fulfilling, and I don't ever have a day off, and I kind of love it."

McClure brought along Warren, who is ranked second in the nation for his breed, though he is not competing.

"I haven't shown him for about two months, and he's still number two, which is pretty incredible," McClure said.

Emily Brown/MTN News McClure and her dog Titus, Warren's son

Blue merle Dart took center stage this time. He is ranked 15th in the country among Australian shepherds.

"Everything from the tip of their nose to, honestly, their tail or no tail is super important about them and how they're bred," McClure said.

However, you don’t have to be a “paw-fessional” to join in on the fun this weekend.

"We have a lot of community interactive events where you can bring your at-home dog and participate in fast CAT, and we have a training seminar on Saturday," Dowling said.

Events run through Sunday at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, where there will be a therapy dog parade.

There is also a raffle and vendor booths with dog treats and toys.

"All of our proceeds go back to the community for the charity towards animal welfare plus we raise educational funds for juniors that are competing to use later in college," Dowling said.