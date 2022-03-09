Donations sought for University of Montana’s ‘Big Give’ program

MISSOULA - The annual day of giving at the University of Montana begins Wednesday and people will have 24 hours to support UM programs.

The University's third annual day of giving — also known as the Big Give — runs from 12 p.m. on Wednesday until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

It's an online giving event that encourages those with ties to the university -- alumni, parents and friends -- to reach a goal of 1,000 charitable gifts.

People can give any amount to help UM reach its goal.

The theme this year is "Rise Up Together, UM," to make a collective impact to change lives. Donors can select from more than 40 areas to support.

More information can be found online at https://supportum.org/whygive/default.php.

