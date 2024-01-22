Downtown Dine Local Week kicks off in Missoula

MISSOULA — If you're in Missoula and you enjoy a dinner out now and then, we have the perfect opportunity for you starting on Monday!

Downtown Dine Local Week is kicking off which means there's a host of dining specials and promotions all week long — including everything from burgers and brunch to coffee and cocktails.

For example, one special includes a free order of Bridge Sticks if you get a large pizza for dine-in at both Bridge Pizza locations.

Meanwhile, the Camino is offering $5 margaritas when you buy food.

But that's just a taste of what the week has to offer because the Downtown Missoula Partnership is also doing a host of social media specials.

Visit https://www.missouladowntown.com/ to learn more about Dine Local Week, which runs through Sunday, January 28.