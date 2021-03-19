Menu

Downtown Missoula assault sends person to hospital

Posted at 2:42 PM, Mar 19, 2021
MISSOULA — Missoula police were called to an assault with a weapon at a downtown Missoula bar Thursday morning.

Sgt. Travis Welsh says police were dispatched approximately 12:40 A.M. to a downtown bar, but did not identify the establishment.

Welsh said the victim was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Welsh says a suspect has not been identified.

This incident remains under investigation by the Missoula police detective division.

