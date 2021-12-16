Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

UPDATE: Police activity at Missoula Mountain Line transfer station

items.[0].image.alt
Katie Miller/MTN News
Crime tape can be seen at the Mountain Line transfer station in downtown Missoula on Dec. 16, 2021.
mountain line crime tape 1216
Posted at 9:12 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 11:43:28-05

MISSOULA — The Mountian Line transfer station in downtown Missoula is closed until further notice.

There is no word yet on what has prompted the shutdown.

Crime tape can be seen in the area as well as law enforcement activity.

Mountain Line reports a temporary transfer location has been set up on Woody Street between Spruce and Pine.

Routes: 1, 3, 4, 6, 12 are boarding and arriving on the east side of Woody Street.

Routes: 2, 5, 7, 9, 11 are boarding and arriving on the west side of Woody Street.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader