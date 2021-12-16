UPDATE: Police activity at Missoula Mountain Line transfer station

MISSOULA — The Mountian Line transfer station in downtown Missoula is closed until further notice.

There is no word yet on what has prompted the shutdown.

Crime tape can be seen in the area as well as law enforcement activity.

Mountain Line reports a temporary transfer location has been set up on Woody Street between Spruce and Pine.

Routes: 1, 3, 4, 6, 12 are boarding and arriving on the east side of Woody Street.

Routes: 2, 5, 7, 9, 11 are boarding and arriving on the west side of Woody Street.