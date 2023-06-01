Downtown ToNight returning to Missoula on Thursday

MISSOULA — A popular downtown Missoula outdoor event is returning for the season with Downtown ToNight kicking off on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Downtown ToNight will take place every Thursday in June, July, and August from 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

People can take in live music, and there will be playtime for kids as well as food trucks, along with a beer and wine garden.

Kicking off the series on stage is MONEYPENNY — which features a mix of blues and rock — has previously played the River City Roots Festival stage.

New this summer at Downtown ToNight will be the Missoula Makers Collective Market which features over 35 rotating vendors each week.

Downtown ToNight is held at Caras Park in downtown Missoula.