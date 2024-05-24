Eagle Watch Estates residents speak out about building safety issues.

MISSOULA — Finding and keeping affordable and safe housing is a perennial issue for many Montanans.

Now, elderly and disabled residents at a low-income housing facility in Missoula spoke out about unhealthy and dangerous conditions.

On May 23, some of the Eagle Watch Estates tenants called a press conference, alleging that they've lost heat in cold snaps, had pipes burst, and even had intruders assault them in their homes.

Emily Brown/MTN News

14-year-resident Ron Schindler, who uses a wheelchair, told MTN, “Let's say if there was a fire here right now, what would I do?”

If an emergency happens at Eagle Watch Estates on Burton Street, disabled residents say they have no options to get out quickly. And even if they did, they have a lack of trust in their elevators working properly.

“It makes me feel helpless, you know, just like we've been abandoned," stated 3-year-resident Barb Winslow. She noted that there used to be a maintenance employee working on the building. However, since that person left a few years ago, Winslow said she has seen things go downhill.

Emily Brown/MTN News

Tenants fear for their safety and say that broken front entrances and apartment doors have left them vulnerable.

Troy Van Horn detailed, “We’ve had residents that have been assaulted just outside the building. They’ve been assaulted outside and inside the common areas, even inside their apartments.”

Schindler added, “My neighbor which is Brad, his front door was completely gone because it was broken for a year and a half. His caregivers put a sheet across for security. That was his security.”

Eagle Watch residents note that calls to Minnesota-based property management Accessible Services Incorporated have been met with no response. Winslow offered, “Based on the lack of response we had gotten for other situations, I assume nobody would be coming to help us.”

According to residents, in January when temperatures reached double digits below zero, heat stopped working at Eagle Watch and not long after, the pipes quit functioning properly.

Michelle French came to the apartment complex to help her father, Ron Schindler. She explained during the press conference that, “He had been using his oven to stay warm. ASI was unreachable and unresponsive to the residents calls for help.”

French said that when property management did connect with residents, many were given options to stay at local hotel. However, transportation for disabled individuals was limited and many rooms were not ADA compliant.

Plus, moving to a new place is difficult for those in wheel-chairs. Schindler shared, “Everything is set up in my apartment for me. Like if I had to transfer to a different apartment or something like that, I wouldn't probably be able to use the bathroom or the shower or anything.”

Moving forward, residents are pushing for better communication with their property manager (ASI), a working 24 hour emergency line, a full-time maintenance person on staff, and better security.

“We just want to be treated with respect,” Winslow stated.

The Eagle Watch Tenants Association is seeking help from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Missoula Tenants Union. “I hope something gets done,” expressed Schindler.

MTN reached out to Accessible Services Incorporated for a statement via email and phone but have not heard back as of 5:00 p.m. on May 24, 2024.

We will keep you updated with any new developments.