East Missoula man found dead near Snowbowl identified

Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found last week in the Snowbowl area.

Missoula County Sheriff has identified the man as 47-year-old, Gregory L. Seitz, of East Missoula.

His body was found in the early morning hours of September 15, 2023, near the ski area.

A friend of Seitz, who was concerned for his welfare, called 9-1-1 after finding Seitz’s pickup truck in the Snowbowl Ski area but was unable to find Seitz on the evening of Sept. 14.

MTN News

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says deputies checked Seitz’s residence and other locations and tried calling him.

Missoula County Search and Rescue was then called out at approximately 9:30 p.m. to search in the Snowbowl Ski area.

Search and Rescue crews found Seitz’s body early on September 15.

According to a news release, Seitz died due to an accident that happened while he was cutting "while falling a tree.”

