Easter Eggstravaganza takes place in Missoula

The Christian Life Center in Missoula hosted the Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday.

The event was complete with bounce houses, food trucks, carnival games, face paint and the main event, an egg hunt. Hundreds gathered to find as many of the 10,000 eggs possible.

Leaders at the church said that despite the weather they were just happy to see some smiling faces.

Senior Pastor Heath McCoy said they wanted to, "show love and friendship to our community and it's all about the community. So we, we really had the heart to do something for all the people in our community that can come out and enjoy being together and just let them know that we love you."

Organizers told MTN News they estimated around 5,000 people were in attendance.