Eating Disorder Center opens in Missoula

MISSOULA - Residents suffering from an eating disorder can, for the first time, receive in-person care in Missoula.

The Eating Disorder Center of Montana held an open house on Thursday for their new Missoula office.

People who wanted to show their support or learn more about the center gathered for refreshments and conversation.

The Missoula Eating Disorder Center staff includes two therapists and a dietitian who will offer outpatient and intensive outpatient care.

The Center hopes to be a resource for all western Montana residents, according to clinical director Hannah McKinney.

Prior to the center's opening, Western Montana patients with a need for eating-disorder-specific care would be required to travel to Bozeman, where the main office is located.

McKinney says there is a need for less societal stigma and more support for eating disorders, especially in rural states like Montana.

"I think there are, in particular with eating disorders, quite a lot of stigmas in general in our culture. There's a lot of stigmas around body image, around seeking help for an eating disorder. I think in the more rural states for sure there's a lack of higher levels of care and a lack of attention that's paid to mental health in general in more rural states." - Missoula Eating Disorder Center clinical director Hannah McKinney