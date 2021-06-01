Employment Expo planned for Missoula

MISSOULA — A job fair is coming to Missoula as companies across Montana have reported a need for workers.

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry reports the state’s workforce is 10,000 or more workers smaller than it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and there are currently 14,000+ job openings available statewide on MontanaWorks.Gov.

The Employment Expo -- which aims to connect Missoula-area businesses with job seekers -- will take place at Southgate Mall on Thursday, July 15 between 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event and employers can register for the event online.

“We’ve been hearing from not only our stores but also many local businesses that they have great job openings available, yet they need an effective way to connect with potential employees,” Southgate Mall General Manager Tim Winger said. “Online job postings can only go so far, and with in person events becoming more possible, our team felt it was a very good time to introduce the Employment Expo."

It’s expected that over 75 employers from a wide variety of industries will take part in the event. Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes or contact cards.

