End of an era: Missoula Denny’s suddenly closes its doors

MISSOULA - Missoula's restaurant scene has seen some changes over the past month and now the Denny's on Brooks Street has closed its doors.

The parking lot was completely quiet on Monday and a lock on the door signaled the restaurant was officially closed after serving customers for 26 years.

Employees are left with questions after losing their jobs without warning when Denny’s closed over the weekend without any warning.

One former employee told MTN News that the safe was taken from the restaurant on Friday.

The general manager was asked about the safe and gave our source a head nod signaling that Dennys was closing.

Our source sent out a group text message to her fellow employees to bring them up to speed.

The restaurant was officially shut down on Saturday and employees were given $100 as severance — only if they would sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Our source said that she put a lot of effort into the restaurant over her four years there.

Another employee who worked at Denny’s for almost 25 years told us she did not receive any extra reimbursement for her time.

Besides a head nod and a group text message, the workers lost their jobs without any formal warning.

The Missoula location is no longer listed on the Montana section of the Denny's website.