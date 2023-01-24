Missoula’s popular Bagels on Broadway closes; new bakery to open

MISSOULA – The popular Bagels on Broadway recently closed its doors, with a bakery expected to open in its place.

Bagels on Broadway — which served New York-style bagels since 1993 — became a favorite place for many people to grab a quick bite to eat and coffee.

Early in January, the shop placed a "temporarily closed for renovations" sign on its door.

But it turns out that when the renovations are made, Bagels on Broadway will not be reopening, and we don't know why.

There was no answer when MTN News called the Bagels on Broadway and when we went to check their website, it couldn’t be found online.

According to an Instagram post, Morning Birds Bakery will move into the spot and have plans to open at the end of this month.