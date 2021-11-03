Engen holding lead in Missoula mayoral race

MISSOULA — It's probably one of the biggest races in Western Montana with incumbent John Engen being challenged by Jacob Elder for Missoula mayor.

Tuesday night's unofficial results show Engen has won another term with a lead of a few thousand votes. He talked about some of his goals for the new term.

"Fundamentally, housing, housing, housing, and that means inventory for the workforce, for families, for people who want to rent, people who want to own, it's housing for people who are unhoused today for a wide variety of reasons. They are living on the street, and that's just not the way we roll in Missoula, Montana," Engen said.

"We have an obligation to fix that, and we have plans and resources to get that done. We're also hoping for continued help from the federal government, and then really doing all the nuts and bolts work of the City of Missoula every day — the things that we take for granted, are absolutely [essential], right?"

"I'm going to make sure that when someone dials 911 they have a professional first responder on the scene, a police officer who is thoroughly trained, a firefighter who is ready to save a life or knock down a fire. We're gonna plow the roads. We're gonna maintain our parks. We're gonna make this an even better place to live for everyone," Engen continued.